NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A state appeals court will hear arguments next month from attorneys seeking to overturn the 2016 conviction of a woman for the killing of her young son 25 years earlier.

Michelle Lodzinski was living in Florida when she was charged in 2014 after New Jersey investigators reopened the case and found witnesses who could identify a blanket found near the boy’s remains as having come from her apartment.

Lodzinski had claimed in 1991 that 5-year-old Timothy Wiltsey disappeared while they were at a carnival. His body was found 11 months later.

Lodzinski’s attorneys contend prosecutors didn’t produce enough evidence at her trial to support a conviction. They also argue a mistrial should have been ordered after a juror’s dismissal.

