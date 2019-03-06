President Trump threatened Wednesday not to participate in presidential debates sponsored by “fake news networks.”

Riffing off a decision by the Democratic National Committee that Fox News is ineligible to host 2020 presidential primary debates because of pro-Republican bias, Mr. Trump said he’d reciprocate.

“Democrats just blocked @FoxNews from holding a debate. Good, then I think I’ll do the same thing with the Fake News Networks and the Radical Left Democrats in the General Election debates!” he wrote.

He specified no networks, but he routinely denounces CNN, MSNBC and such print outlets as the Washington Post and the New York Times as “Fake News.”

Those outlets sponsor presidential-primary debates, not the general election ones in which Mr. Trump is likelier to participate in 2020. But journalists and anchors from such “Fake News” outlets generally make up much of the questioner panels.

