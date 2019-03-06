Recent editorials from Florida newspapers:

March 6

Miami Herald on Gov. Ron DeSantis:

In some ways, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is a refreshing change from his two-term predecessor Rick Scott, a man who always seemed uncomfortable in his own skin.

Speaking to a packed Florida House on the opening day of the two-month legislative session in Tallahassee, DeSantis came across as being at ease, assured, personable and accessible.

From what we’ve seen so far, DeSantis has a strong work ethic and a heart - and yes, a conservative heart, which he reminded lawmakers. He urged those gathered, especially any Republicans feeling the pangs of bipartisanship, to embrace his conservative agenda for the state.

The Editorial Board has been impressed with the new state leader’s swift action to right many of the wrongs that have hurt one of Florida’s storied assets and economic engines - its unique environment, especially the Everglades.

He has created, through executive order an Office of Environmental Accountability and Transparency with a chief science officer thrown in for good measure.

In fact, he already has appointed people to various positions who actually have experience in the areas over which they will have authority, another encouraging change.

But as DeSantis’ speech made clear, there will be areas and approaches where we will have to simply agree to disagree.

DeSantis announced core conservative policies in education, giving teachers raises, but also asking for the expansion of the private-school voucher and charter-school systems. These, in and of themselves, are not bad programs. In fact, they have given parents of children in challenged public schools alternatives they otherwise could not take advantage of. But lawmakers have allowed them to undercut those same public schools.

Floridians know well that DeSantis is a social conservative and a Trump supporter. …

DeSantis also made an unnecessary association between Florida and the national debate on illegal immigration, vowing that Florida will not be a sanctuary state or tolerate sanctuary cities. There are no sanctuary cities in Florida, so clearly DeSantis was signaling the base. Why waste the time?

DeSantis, echoing Trump, said the right things on Venezuela and Cuba, a local issue for South Florida, but not necessarily for the state Legislature.

The governor’s energy is admirable. Already he has traveled across the state several times, named three new state Supreme Court justices, refocused the state’s environmental policy and forced the resignation of all South Florida Water Management members to start with a “clean slate.”

We urge DeSantis to maintain his focus on state issues, not on Trump issues. This is a progressive state that handed him an election victory - barely. There’s a message he should heed in that.

March 5

Orlando Sentinel on what a bus agency CEO’s departure indicates for public transportation in Central Florida:

Edward Johnson never really had a chance.

It’s as if the now-departed CEO of the regional bus system was handed the parts for a bi-plane and instructed to fly to the moon.

Unable to do the impossible, he was destined to fail. As will the next Lynx CEO, and the one after that, and the one after that, until Central Florida stops treating public transportation like a panhandler looking for a handout.

It’s really not complicated. We’ve created a low-wage economy that, in turn, produced jobs filled by employees who often need public transportation. We just don’t want to pay for it.

We’re willing to spend millions each year to attract more tourists. But we’re too selfish to build and maintain an effective transportation system to support the workers who make the tourists’ beds, serve their food, weed flower beds at the resorts where they stay, and sell them souvenirs for the kids to take home.

“Let the workers drive cars,” sniff the people who can afford car payments, insurance, maintenance, tolls and gas.

Our casual disdain for low-wage workers is part of the reason why, each year, Lynx waits for the governments that support it to decide how much they’re willing to spend.

It’s never enough. Lynx has 300 buses. Johnson told Sentinel columnist Scott Maxwell in 2017 he could fill twice that number with riders, if only he had the resources.

This fiscal year, the agency was looking at $135.8 million in revenue, cobbled together largely from contributions from local, state and federal agencies. It wasn’t enough: Lynx anticipated $142.4 million in expenses.

The convention center doesn’t operate that way. Neither does Visit Orlando, which promotes the region. Those agencies get millions each year from the tax that tourists pay for lodging. Last fiscal year, the convention center got $92 million to pay debts and make improvements. Visit Orlando got $57.4 million.

They weren’t forced to beg the county to turn over couch cushions or check pants pockets for loose change. Tourist tax money is baked into their budgets.

A lot of places similarly have a source of money that flows straight into buses, subways and commuter trains that serve people at many different income levels, people who prefer public transportation for many different reasons. That gives transportation the financial certainty that allows them to plan for the future.

Johnson never had that luxury, and last week he resigned after less than three years on the job.

It may not have been just money that was lacking. So was the oversight.

This region’s inability to create an effective public transit system is holding it back. Companies like Amazon are not impressed when a metro region can’t effectively run a bus system.

Leaders gotta lead. That means creating a single transportation authority for public transit. And it means finding a dedicated source of money so transportation can thrive.

It’s way past the time we paid the price for the economy we’ve chosen and the economy we continue to spend millions each year to promote.

March 5

South Florida Sun Sentinel on U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s tweet regarding Michael Cohen:

Abraham Lincoln was furious with General George Meade because he had not pursued and destroyed Robert E. Lee’s defeated army after the Battle of Gettysburg.

“He was within your easy grasp, and to have closed upon him would. have ended the war,” the president wrote to the commander of the Army of the Potomac.

But he did not sign or send the letter. He put it in his desk drawer instead. Cooling off, he realized that Meade’s troops had been too spent for another immediate battle.

The example of the 16th president is obviously lost on the 45th. President Trump’s barrage of impromptu and snarky Twitter posts distorts the nation’s political forum, demeans its highest office and discourages others from trying to compromise with him.

It’s lost also on Matt Gaetz. He’s the second-term Florida Congressman from Fort Walton Beach who bought himself a heap of trouble last Tuesday with a tweet that appeared to threaten former Trump attorney Michael Cohen before his testimony to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Gaetz’s subsequent apologies to Cohen and Speaker Nancy Pelosi don’t close the book. Neither does his having taken down the tweet. Bells can’t be unrung.

Gaetz tried initially to defend his conduct as “witness testing” rather than witness tampering, which would be a crime. He reconsidered that ludicrous excuse after a stern warning from Pelosi against any comments “on social media or in the press” that might intimidate House witnesses.

Pelosi said the Committee on Ethics should “vigorously monitor these types of statements.” In Gaetz’s case, it is probably already doing so. It should be asking where Gaetz came up with his lurid insinuations about Cohen’s conduct. If they came from Trump or anyone involved with him, they would be of legitimate interest to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Other House members called promptly on the committee to investigate Gaetz’s crude and unprecedented attack on Cohen. Criminal charges remain a possibility, though probably not a strong one.

The Florida Bar has acknowledged opening an investigation into whether Gaetz, a lawyer, violated the Code of Professional Responsibility. That may be a long shot too. …

Notably, no Republicans on the committee (Gaetz isn’t a member) even hinted at any sexual misconduct on Cohen’s part during their day-long attempts to disparage his testimony. One reason, perhaps, is that they had no evidence of any. Another would be that even they saw how incongruous it would be to defend Trump by accusing anyone else of adultery.

There’s a larger lesson to be learned than simply to not threaten congressional witnesses, and Gaetz is far from the only person who should learn it.

