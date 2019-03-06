The U.S. Comptroller General on Wednesday said Congress should seriously rethink how it deals with the nation’s debt ceiling and that everything must be done to avoid throwing the full faith and credit of the federal government in doubt.

“The current approach is divorced from the appropriation process,” Gene Dodaro, the head of the Government Accountability Office, told senators. “And all it does is authorize Treasury to borrow the money to pay the bills Congress and the president have already authorized.”

The debt ceiling reset last week after Congress had agreed to suspend it in February 2018, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers earlier this week he was suspending payments in two federal retirement funds in order to push off a potential breach.

The national debt recently surpassed $22 trillion for the first time in U.S. history.

The Congressional Budget Office recently estimated that Treasury will exhaust its so-called “extraordinary measures” to stave off a debt ceiling breach sometime in late September or early October, giving Congress some time before lawmakers need to vote to increase it.

“We need to do everything we can never to affect the full faith and credit of the federal government…if we don’t pay our bills on time, that would be broaching, I think, very dangerous territory,” Mr. Dodaro said.

He said one option for a new approach would be to tie the debt ceiling to the annual budget and appropriations processes.

“When you make appropriation decisions and the revenue decisions, you could say — just like any household would say — here’s our expenditures, here’s our revenues, here’s how much we’re going to have to borrow,” he said.

Mr. Dodaro also said Congress could provide more flexibility to Treasury on borrowing authority to stave off a potential debt ceiling breach.

“It’s really a mechanical solution, and it’s separate from the decisions Congress makes on the budget,” he said.

He said another improvement on the issue of debt and spending would be for Congress to agree on a target debt-to-GDP ratio.

“I mean, what are we willing to tolerate right now? It sort of is what it is,” he said.

Mr. Dodaro pointed out that there are many intangible factors that aren’t accounted for in the budget process, like major disasters, catastrophes, and potential economic downturns.

“Congress doesn’t have a game plan,” he said.

Mr. Dodaro was testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on his agency’s 2019 report on “high risk” federal programs that are prone to waste or inefficiency.

He also said the federal government’s fiscal issues won’t be solved only through rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse.

“There is considerable fraud, waste, and abuse in the federal government, but not enough to deal with the structural problem that we have between our expenditures and our revenues,” Mr. Dodaro said. “It’s going to require the Congress to look at all the entitlement programs, the revenue side of government…in order to get it on a more sustainable path.”

Mr. Dodaro was responding to a question from Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican, about how much money could be made available by rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse.

“The bottom line is, you can do a lot — the amounts would be maybe in the tens of billions or hundred[s] of billions of dollars, but it won’t be enough to deal with the unsustainable long-term fiscal path of the federal government,” Mr. Dodaro said.

