FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill aimed at reducing drunken driving by increasing the use of a device that blocks vehicles from starting if the driver isn’t sober.

The bill backed by the state’s bourbon industry and the Mothers Against Drunk Driving group had stalled at a recent House Judiciary Committee meeting. The measure came up again on Wednesday, and committee members voted to get the bill moving again.

The proposal now heads to the House. If it passes there, it would return to the Senate to consider changes made by House members.

The bill aims to expand use of ignition interlock devices by making them available to first-time DUI offenders. Kentucky’s existing interlock law makes the devices available to repeat offenders and drivers caught with extremely high blood alcohol concentrations.

The legislation is Senate Bill 85.

