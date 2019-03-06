An illegal immigrant walked up to a Border Patrol agent’s vehicle on Monday and smashed her window with part of a lawnmower blade, sending the shattered glass flying into her face and hands.

The agent was in her marked vehicle patrolling near the border fence in Calexico, California, when the man approached her.

Josue Gomez-Reyes approached her, then from about 10 feet away shouted “F– you,” grabbed something from his pocket and threw it at the agent, the FBI said in a court affidavit.

Authorities said what he threw was part of a metal lawnmower blade.

He told the FBI he used that because “he thought it would be more effective than a rock.”

He said he’d snuck into the country on Sunday with the goal of getting arrested and going to prison.

The FBI affidavit did not say why he wanted to land in a U.S. prison, but Customs and Border Protection said he had an “extensive” criminal and illegal immigration history.

“Our agent was ambushed while faithfully carrying out her sworn duties as a law enforcement officer by a gang member with a lengthy criminal history here in the United States,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

