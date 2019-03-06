A federal court on Wednesday banned the Trump administration from asking about citizenship on the 2020 census, saying even including the question at this point would threaten the foundations of American democracy.

Judge Richard Seeborg’s ruling is the second to ding the administration over the citizenship question. But where a court in New York gave the Census Bureau a chance at a do-over, Judge Seeborg said there can’t be “another bite at the apple.”

He issued an outright ban on including the citizenship question in the 2020 count.

“The inclusion of the citizenship question on the 2020 Census threatens the very foundation of our democratic system — and does so based on a self-defeating rationale,” the Obama appointee wrote.

The matter is not likely to end there.

The Supreme Court has already said it would hear the government’s appeal of the case out of New York, speeding arguments in order to have a final decision by this summer.

But Judge Seeborg’s 126-page opinion adds new legal heft to the case against the administration.

The judge said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross bungled the effort from the start by deciding he wanted to include the question, then concocting for a justification.

That, he said, violated procedural laws that govern how agencies make decisions.

Even beyond that, though, the judge concluded that asking about citizenship at this point would scare some people away from participating — non-citizens and Latinos in particular — thus making the count less accurate.

He said that violates the Constitution’s clause requiring an “actual enumeration” of the population every 10 years.

Citizenship questions have been asked before. Up until 1950, the question was part of the basic form all households got.

After that, the question was relegated to the “long form” that went to a smaller number of households, and it’s still to this day asked on the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, which is a rolling version of the census long form.

But Judge Seeborg said it doesn’t matter what happened in the past, or what might work in the future. What matters is that in today’s environment people might refuse to answer.

The ruling is a significant blow to President Trump, whose campaign has touted inclusion of the citizenship question as a major accomplishment.

