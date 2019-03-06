Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for pushing an anti-Semitism resolution, calling her a “typical white feminist upholding the patriarchy.”

“Nancy is a typical white feminist upholding the patriarchy doing the dirty work of powerful white men,” said Ms. Sarsour Tuesday on Facebook.”God forbid the men are upset — no worries, Nancy to the rescue to stroke their egos.”

The Palestinian-American activist also defended Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, whose comments last week on pledging “allegiance to a foreign country,” referring to Israel, were widely decried as anti-Semitic.

The House Democratic leadership responded to the latest uproar over Ms. Omar with a proposed resolution condemning anti-Semitism, although the initial draft does not mention the first-term congresswoman by name.

“You want a resolution? Condemn all forms of bigotry,” said Ms. Sarsour. “All forms of bigotry are unacceptable. We won’t let them pin us up against each other. We stand with Representative Ilhan Omar. Our top priority is the safety of our sister and her family.”

A vote on the resolution, which has reportedly been expanded to condemn all bigotry, is expected Thursday.

Ms. Sarsour and two of her co-chairs, Tamika D. Mallory and Carmen Perez, have been accused themselves of anti-Semitism for their ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, described by the Anti-Defamation League as “America’s leading anti-Semite.”

Ms. Sarsour has also come under fire for her support of convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who was deported in 2017 for lying on her visa application about her criminal history. She served a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the 1969 bombing at a Jerusalem supermarket that left two Jewish students dead.

The Women’s March has repeatedly denied allegations of anti-Semitism, and named three progressive Jewish women to its board in January.

