DETROIT (AP) - A 44-year-old man will spend 36 to 60 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Detroit police officer.
Decharlos Brooks was sentenced Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder.
Glenn Doss was in a patrol car when he was shot in the head in January 2018 while responding with his partner to a domestic violence complaint on Detroit’s eastside. The 25-year-old Doss died several days later at a hospital.
Police have said that Brooks fired shots at other police vehicles.
Brooks asked the judge Wednesday for a lesser sentence, saying his “mental state was definitely off balance” when Doss was shot.
