MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) - Police in Muskogee say officers fatally shot a knife-wielding man who was suspected of stabbing two women and attacking a third.

Officer Lincoln Anderson says officers investigating a stabbing Tuesday found the three women inside a home with a man armed with a large knife.

Anderson says the women were taken from the home while the man refused orders to drop the knife and a stun gun was not effective. Anderson says police then surrounded the home and when the man came outside he again would not drop the knife. Anderson says bean bags and a stun grenade did not stop him.

Anderson says the man was shot several times as he charged toward officers.

No names or the condition of the women have been released.

