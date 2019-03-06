LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) - Two caregivers are accused of beating a disabled man with a metal broom handle.

Citing a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office release, news outlets report an investigation found that the RHA Health Services group home workers struck the victim when they had difficulty getting him off a van Feb. 28. The van was returning from an activity.

Authorities say the victim was hospitalized with several welts, bruising and a large scrape to his knee from falling.

RHA Health Services said the company has suspended 20-year-old Amaya Martin and 28-year-old Casandra Marie Miller, who are both charged with one felony count of assault of an individual with a disability and one misdemeanor account of assault with a deadly weapon.

Reports didn’t include comment from them.

