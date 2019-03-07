GRAMBLING, La. (AP) - Officials at a Louisiana university say one person was shot and another arrested on campus.
Grambling State University released the information about Thursday morning’s shooting in a brief online “safety update.”
The post says one of the two people involved was a student at the school, but does not say which. The statement says the wound is not considered life-threatening.
The statement says campus police and the Lincoln Parrish Sherriff’s Office are investigating.
