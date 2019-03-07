GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Four young men are facing reckless homicide charges in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Green Bay.
The four are accused in the death of 18-year-old Federico Abarca. Prosecutors say the Preble High School student was killed during a drug deal and attempted armed robbery Feb 22.
A criminal complaint says 21-year-old Jared Williquette was the one who fired the gun after they tried to rob Abarca. It says Abarca cut Willquette’s face with a knife before he was shot.
Twenty-year-old Jarid Stevens, 18-year-old Colton Kehoe and 17-year-old Gavin Rock are also charged with party to reckless homicide, among other counts.
Bond was set at $500,000 cash for each in Brown County Circuit Court Wednesday.
