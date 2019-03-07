Sen. Martha McSally, Arizona Republican and a former Air Force colonel, said at a hearing this week that she was “raped by a superior officer” when serving.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter demanded Thursday night that she put up or shut up, and name the officer.

“f I were raped by a superior officer, @SenMcSallyAZ, I’d name him. Why are you protecting your rapist?” Ms. Coulter asked at the start of a Tweetstorm.

Ms. Coulter noted a high-profile case in which “14 year-old girls had the courage to accuse Jeffrey Epstein and pursue the case for more than a decade. But a U.S. SENATOR refuses to name her rapist?”

“How are women supposed to have the courage to stand up to their rapists, if a sitting U.S. senator won’t name her rapist, @SenMcSallyAZ? How will Sen. McSally feel when another girl is raped by this guy?” Ms. Coulter wrote.

Ms. McSally’s Twitter account, tagged several times by the best-selling right-wing author over the course of numerous tweets, had no immediate reply.

