SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Police say a mother and her two young children were found dead inside a San Jose apartment in an apparent murder-suicide.
Officials say officers responding Wednesday to a call of a reported suicide found the bodies of a woman and two boys, ages 4 and 7.
The names of the victims haven’t been released.
Investigators haven’t mentioned a possible motive.
