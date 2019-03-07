House Democrats’ new resolution condemning anti-Semitism doesn’t mention Rep. Ilhan Omar by name, but it does specifically condemn the dual allegiance sentiments she expressed toward supporters of Israel.

A draft of the resolution posted online Thursday shows that it also condemns hate and bigotry in general, and specifically calls out Islamophobia and the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

But those are mostly add-ons, and the resolution remains focused on anti-Semitism.

One “whereas” clause the resolution reads: “accusing Jews of being more loyal to Israel or to the Jewish community than to the United States constitutes anti-Semitism because it suggests that Jewish citizens cannot be patriotic Americans and trusted neighbors.”

Another clause reads: “accusations of dual loyalty generally have an insidious and pernicious history.”

Ms. Omar stands accused of expressing both of those sentiments, including most recently this weekend when she suggested lawmakers who supported Israel were guilty of dual allegiance.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier Thursday that the comments by Ms. Omar, one of two freshman Muslim women, weren’t intended to be anti-Semitic, but it’s up to Ms. Omar, Minnesota Democrat, to explain herself.

“I don’t think that the congresswoman perhaps appreciated the full weight of how it was heard by other people,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Ms. Omar’s comments have created a major fissure within House Democrats, with some lawmakers insisting on a vehement public denunciation, and others rising to defend Ms. Omar.

Democrats’ allies outside the Capitol have been just as divided with Jewish groups demanding she apologize and supporting the condemnation, and other activists complaining that Democrats were turning on one of their own.

“This is a dangerous waste of time,” Heidi Hess, co-director of CREDO Action, said in a statement. “Democrats should be spending their time in Congress investigating the purveyors of hate in the Trump White House, not pushing platitudes in order to implicitly condemn one of their own.”

