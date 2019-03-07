Georgia House Democrats are opposing a bill that would outlaw abortions after a heartbeat can be detected.

During a state Capitol news conference Thursday, advocates and lawmakers criticized the measure for “playing politics with women’s bodies.”

One doctor spoke about working with patients who tried to self-induce abortions.

Rep. Erica Thomas of Austell, vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said she’s more than four months pregnant. Her decision to give birth was between her and her family and she said that’s how it should be.

Timing to pass the legislation is tight. Thursday marks a deadline by which a bill must generally pass one chamber or the other.

The bill is not yet on the House calendar but could come up for consideration there later Thursday.

Gov. Brian Kemp has endorsed it.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.