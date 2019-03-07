The House voted Thursday to condemn anti-Semitic comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar as part of a broader resolution decrying bigotry in all its forms, including Islamophobia and white nationalism.

Ms. Omar was not named in the resolution, but it specifically decried the types of dual-allegiance attacks she made against Jewish members of Congress, and most lawmakers who spoke Thursday said there was little doubt in their mind they were denouncing her by voting for the measure.

“We would not be on this floor right now otherwise,” said Rep. Lee Zeldin, New York Republican.

The resolution passed 407-23, with all the “No” votes coming from Republicans.

Ms. Omar didn’t speak, nor did any of the freshmen lawmakers who leaped to her defense in recent days, complaining that Democrats were being too hard on one of their own while not doing more to decry President Trump and Republicans for offensive comments.

Democratic leaders sought to paper over the fight, which dominated news coverage in a week they’d hoped to devote to their campaign and elections overhaul.

“We are the most diverse caucus in the history of Congress,” said Rep. James Clyburn, the most senior black member of the House.

Ms. Omar became one of the first two Muslim women in Congress when she took her seat this year, and she’s quickly become a lightning rod.

When she suggested last month that lawmakers who supported Israel were bought off by Jewish money, she apologized, and the whole House voted in favor of a resolution condemning anti-Semitism.

Ms. Omar has yet to apologize for her latest comments suggesting that some of her colleagues were showing dual allegiances: “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

After Rep. Nita Lowey criticized her, Mr. Omar took to Twitter to say: “Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Ms. Omar’s comments weren’t intended to be anti-Semitic, but said it’s up to her to explain herself.

“I don’t think that the congresswoman perhaps appreciated the full weight of how it was heard by other people,” she said.

Mrs. Pelosi also insisted the vote wasn’t a rebuke of Ms. Omar.

“It’s not about her. It’s about these forms of hated,” the speaker said.

The resolution, though, pointed specifically to the type of allegiance argument Ms. Omar made: “Whether from the political right, center, or left, bigotry, discrimination, oppression, racism and imputations of dual loyalty threaten American democracy and have no place in American political discourse,” the document read.

Republicans said it was a black eye on the House that it’s now had to vote, twice, to rebuke Ms. Omar.

“I don’t want to be here again, but with the way this was handled, I fear we may be. We’re better than this,” said Rep. Doug Collins,

Mr. Zeldin said Democrats should have done more.

“If that member was a Republican that member’s name would be in this resolution, and this resolution would be all about condemning anti-Semitism,” he said.

Democrats countered that the resolution was intended to show Congress using a single voice for all hate.

“What we are doing here is making it unequivocally clear to the public that no one has the support to engage in discrimination and racism and anti-Semitism,” said Rep. Cedric Richmond, Louisiana Democrat.

Indeed, while Ms. Omar’s name isn’t in the resolution, her actions are — and are put on par with abhorrent crimes such as mass killings at a synagogue in Pennsylvania and a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, or the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The resolution was supposed to have been voted on a day earlier, but had to be delayed while Democrats sorted themselves out.

They first added the mentions of Islamophobia and racism, then on Thursday delayed the vote again for an hour while they updated the list of aggrieved minorities. Originally it had listed African Americans, Native Americans “and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, immigrants.”

Democrats scurried to add in “Latinos,” “Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders” and “the LGBTQ community.”

Mr. Collins wondered why they stopped there. He said Mormons could have been included, too.

Or, he said, they could have done away with the list altogether.

“This resolution doesn’t need to be seven pages. It’s just wordy!” he said. “I agree with it. We don’t need to hate.”

