CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A prosecutor says a West Virginia inmate has been convicted of first-degree murder in the beating death of his cellmate and sentenced to life without mercy.

News outlets report Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry E. Harrah said in a statement on Wednesday that the sentencing for John A. Nicholson follows a two-day trial. The statement said Nicholson used a lid from a locker box to beat 30-year-old Earl Parsons of Huntington to death at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.

Nicholson was serving time for incest and sexual abuse of a child. Parsons was serving time for convictions on sex and property crimes.

Nicholson’s sentence will run consecutively to his other prison sentences.

