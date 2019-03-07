Through the first four weeks of the 2019 tax filing season, the IRS is answering fewer than half of its incoming phone calls and those who do get through are waiting longer to get answers, the agency’s National Taxpayer Advocate said Thursday.

For all IRS telephone lines, the agency’s “level of service” has dropped from 71 percent over the same period last year to 48 percent so far this year, with the average hold time increasing from 10 minutes to 17 minutes.

That dip has come even as fewer calls are coming in. Dialed attempts dropped from more than 16.8 million at this time last year to less than 15 million so far this year.

And just 15 percent of calls to the IRS’s “balance due” line for people trying to resolve a tax liability have gotten answered so far this filing season, compared to 53 percent last year.

The average hold time for the “install agreement/balance due” line so far this year has nearly doubled, from 31 minutes last year to 60 minutes in 2019.

“I am very concerned that the IRS, after years of not having adequate funding for taxpayer service, that it is at a point that it is stretched so thin that things could go very badly wrong or just simply that taxpayers will give up trying to reach the IRS and not get the assistance that they need,” Nina Olson, the national taxpayer advocate, told House lawmakers during an appearance on Capitol Hill.

Ms. Olson said the decline in the IRS’s telephone service “has almost surely been budget-driven,” pointing out that the agency’s inflation-adjusted budget is more than 20 percent lower now than it was in fiscal 2010.

But she also said the IRS is still recovering from the recent five-week government shutdown, which ended just days before the 2019 tax filing season officially began in late January.

“Some important tasks were not accomplished, such as the processing of correspondence and critical employee training,” Ms. Olson said. “As a result, the IRS started out behind, and it has had to work hard to try to catch up.”

She did say the most recent data on tax returns filed and the average refund are now comparable to the same period in the 2018 filing season. The number of returns received and processed are still down a bit compared to last year at this time.

Democrats had pointed to early data showing a dip in the average refund this year as evidence of a flaw in the GOP’s $1.5 trillion tax law that Congress passed in late 2017.

But the Treasury Department said last week that the latest data showed the average tax refund so far this year was $3,143 as of the close of the fourth week of the 2019 filing season — up from last year’s $3,103 at the same time.

The Treasury Department and tax analysts have also pointed out that the size of people’s tax refund is not the same as how much they actually owe the government.

Ms. Olson acknowledged the general debate over refunds in her written testimony to the House Ways and Means subcommittee on oversight.

She said some economists argue against big refunds under the logic that they’re effectively interest-free loans to the government, while others say a large portion of the population does prefer to get a large check at tax time.

“In my opinion, there is no single ‘correct’ answer,” she said. “Taxpayers will have different preferences.”

