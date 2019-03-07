The Islamic State’s formidable caliphate, which at its height spanned across wide areas of Syria and Iraq, has collapsed into an area “less than a single square mile” in eastern Syria, the top U.S. commander in the Middle East told Congress Thursday.

Gen. Joseph Votel told members of the House Armed Services Committee the looming defeat of the group known as ISIS will be “a monumental military accomplishment” once the organization’s final redoubts are liberated. But the four-star general warned that even after the group’s battlefield defeat, “the fight against ISIS and violent extremism is far from over.”

A handful of ISIS fighters remain dug in near Baghouz — the small enclave near the Syrian city of Deir-e-Zour where the majority of the fighting has taken place over the last several weeks. But many militants have put down their arms and surrendered to U.S.-backed forces in the country.

Gen. Votel warned that eventual final surrender may be a calculated decision by the terror group, in order to fight again another day.

“What we are seeing now is not the surrender of ISIS as an organization, but in fact a calculated decision to preserve the safety of their families and preservation of their capabilities” to continue their fight, he said.

“This is a serious generational problem that if not handled properly will sow the seeds of future violent extremism” in the Middle East and across the globe, Gen. Votel added.

To prevent that resurgence, Gen. Votel said his forces are complying with President Trump’s order to pull out the majority of all 2,000 forces in Syria, while maintaining a small peacekeeping force in their wake.

ISIS’s complete defeat was critical to Mr. Trump’s plans to end the U.S. deployment in Syria in December. Former Defense Secretary James N. Mattis resigned in protest of the troop withdrawal that same month.

But the White House changed course this month, with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announcing that the administration would keep “a small peacekeeping group” of 200 American troops in Syria.

That figure later swelled to 400, with the Pentagon saying the figure will ensure that Washington’s mission to ensure ISIS’s defeat and curb the group’s potential resurgence in the Middle East can be achieved.

