WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A motion has been filed asking a federal judge to drop five charges remaining against Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell’s.

Jurors on Monday found O’Donnell not guilty of 21 counts of wire fraud but deadlocked on two counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

A motion filed Wednesday asks U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren to dismiss those remaining counts without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled.

Prosecutors are expected to announce Friday whether they will pursue the case.

The Wichita Eagle reports O’Donnell said Wednesday he’s glad common sense prevailed but he’s sorry the legal action was such an expense for him and taxpayers.

O’Donnell was indicted last year on charges that he misspent $10,500 during campaigns for state senate and the Sedgwick County Commission.

