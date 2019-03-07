RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - There’s bipartisan support for legislation in North Carolina designed to prosecute child abusers and help victims of physical or sexual abuse obtain justice through the courts.

House and Senate members from both parties, as well as Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, promoted what they call the “SAFE Child Act” in a pair of news conferences this week at the Legislative Building.

The measures would extend the statute of limitations for misdemeanor “crimes of abuse” from the current two years to 10. It also would give child abuse victims until age 50 to seek civil action against a perpetrator.

The bill would prohibit high-risk sex offenders from contacting children through social media and expand the scope of grand jury investigations to investigate child abuse claims.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.