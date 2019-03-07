By - Associated Press - Thursday, March 7, 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Rochester police are investigating the death of a local man as a homicide.

Officials say 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds along a southeast side street early Tuesday.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says no one is in custody for the death.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide