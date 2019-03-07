ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Rochester police are investigating the death of a local man as a homicide.
Officials say 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds along a southeast side street early Tuesday.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says no one is in custody for the death.
