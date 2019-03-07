LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - A severe weather shelter in southwestern Washington state has closed after the city denied funding in response to complaints.

The Longview Daily News reports that the Love Overwhelming shelter has closed its doors after the city of Longview held up $9,000 in funding.

City officials acted in response to complaints from neighboring businesses that the shelter’s guests were dealing drugs and engaging in other bad behaviors.

Love Overwhelming’s executive director says it has sheltered more than 120 people this winter who will likely seek safe places at the city’s Lake Sacajawea Park and in alleyways.

The shelter has remained open and spent more than $15,000 over the past 31 days due to an unusually long stretch of cold weather and was relying on donations for its $300 nightly staffing costs.

