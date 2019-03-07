The elite Washington school that educated Sasha and Malia Obama and Chelsea Clinton had to cancel a student assembly this week when swastikas and racist user names were projected onto a screen during an assembly.

According to a report in HuffPost, citing an email from the head of Sidwell Friends School and witness accounts, the meeting of about 500 high-school-age students was about a refugee charity. The person running the meeting asked the pupils to use their cell phone to log into Kahoot to play a trivia game in which questions, answers and results are projected in real time onto the screen, using the person’s user name.

“Several of the usernames projected onto the screen were racist toward Asians and Native Americans; two usernames included swastikas,” Bryan Garman, the Quaker school’s head, wrote in the email he sent to parents. The HuffPost article included a screenshot of the email.

HuffPost reported it was the third recent swastika-related incident at the prep school known as a haven for Washington’s left-liberal elites.

According to one senior who played the game “nobody saw the swastikas at first,” but because Kahoot moves the fastest, most-accurate responders onto a leaderboard, a username consisting only of two swastikas moved into first place.

“It was big on the screen,” the student told HuffPost. “Everyone went quiet … A swastika is not something that you have in your emojis on your phone. You have to go out of your way to search for a GIF or something, copy it and paste it into Kahoot.”

A school official immediately ordered the projector turned off and the presentation ended.

Officials at the school promised “a thorough investigation” to determine whom the swastikas belonged.

Mr. Garman’s note did not specify the names the school judged as racist.

“We are deeply disheartened and disturbed by this incident, which is an extremely serious breach of our School’s honor code and harassment policy,” he wrote. “There is no place for hate in our community, and I will address the Upper School about the seriousness of the matter tomorrow morning.”

According to HuffPost, the two other swastika-related incidents at the progressive bastion were the drawing of one on a whiteboard and several of the Nazi symbols being etched into benches at the worship room “where, in the Quaker tradition, students are encouraged to openly speak their minds to the assembled school community.”

