BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - New York authorities say a person is in custody after a police cruiser was stolen and wrecked in Buffalo.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The thief hit another vehicle and then a house.

At least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

