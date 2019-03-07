BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - New York authorities say a person is in custody after a police cruiser was stolen and wrecked in Buffalo.
The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The thief hit another vehicle and then a house.
At least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.