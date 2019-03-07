An expanding Washington Times has bolstered both its editorial and business operations as the company builds its presence online and in traditional print products, Washington Times President and Executive Editor Christopher Dolan said Wednesday.

Chief among the new hires is new Executive Vice President Joseph E. Teipe Jr., who worked for more than a decade as a top advertising sales manager for The Washington Post and was most recently a vice president of the Nashville, Tennessee-based media research firm Coda Ventures.

A graduate of the University of Maryland and the Executive Program at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, Mr. Teipe has worked in newspaper and online media marketing for nearly three decades. At The Times, he will take a leading role in formulating the company’s business development and expansion into new revenue-generating fields.

“I am thrilled to join The Washington Times and help chart a course for long-term growth and success,” Mr. Teipe said. “The Times has been and continues to be an important voice in Washington, D.C., and beyond. I look forward to playing a pivotal role in helping develop innovative ideas that will serve both our readers and advertisers’ interests and needs.”

Returning to The Times’ executive offices will be Director of Digital Sales and Marketing Adam VerCammen, who most recently was a senior director of sales and operations at the Bethesda-based Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center. Prior to that, Mr. VerCammen had spent three years at The Washington Times as director of advertising sales and marketing, managing an annual budget of more than $10 million and a staff of 17.

Mr. VerCammen also spent more than a decade after graduating from the University of Central Florida holding sales and marketing positions at a number of Gannett Co. publications.

“The Washington Times has ambitious plans to expand its coverage and impact in the evolving media marketplace, and needs talented professionals to help us realize that vision,” Mr. Dolan said. “We are thrilled to add Joseph and to welcome back Adam to The Times family.”

At a time when many traditional media properties are cutting editorial staff and scaling back coverage, The Times is expanding both.

S.A. Miller, part of The Times’ White House coverage team, has been named senior national correspondent, with an expanded beat that includes the executive branch, the upcoming 2020 elections and the broader political scene. Tom Howell Jr., long The Times’ lead health reporter, will now also assist Dave Boyer in covering the White House and all things Trump, while continuing to man the health care beat.

Gabriella Muñoz, previously a spot writer for The Times’ washingtontimes.com website, is moving over to join the paper’s award-winning congressional team coverage. Dan Boylan, previously on the Foreign Desk covering national security and the congressional Russia probes, will now write for the National Desk, covering both trends and breaking news.

Joining The Times’ newsroom team are several new hires:

⦁ Lauren Meier, most recently defense editor at the website Axios, has joined the foreign and national security coverage team, focusing in particular on Capitol Hill.

⦁ Christopher Vondracek, who covered everything from Supreme Court cases to a plague of prairie dogs for the Rapid City (S.D.) Journal, has been added to The Times’ National Desk, with a particular emphasis on issues of family and faith.

⦁ Bailey Vogt, a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State who has worked for a number of local Washington-area publications, will be replacing Ms. Muñoz as a spot writer for The Times’ recently redesigned website.

