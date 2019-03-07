CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A federal inmate in West Virginia has been accused of assaulting a prison guard.
A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted 32-year-old Daivon Duren, an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton.
U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says in a news release the attack occurred in November.
The assault charge carries a possible sentence upon conviction of up to eight years and a $250,000 fine.
