SUNNYSIDE, Wash. (AP) - A suspect is in custody after the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office found a homicide victim in Sunnyside, Washington.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to McLean road at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday and found an unidentified male victim. He was taken to the coroner’s office for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Deputies arrested a suspect, who is a resident of Grandview. The suspect was not identified and was booked into the Yakima County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.
No details were immediately released about the homicide.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.