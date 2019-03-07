A man accused of assaulting a conservative activist in an attack that was caught on video at the University of California at Berkeley last month has pleaded not guilty to several felony charges.

Zachary Greenberg, a 28-year-old software engineer, entered his plea Wednesday at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland, Fox News reported.

Mr. Greenberg is charged with felony assault, felony battery, felony criminal threats and misdemeanor vandalism for his alleged attack on Hayden Williams, a Leadership Institute field representative who was recruiting conservative students for Turning Point USA during the Feb. 19 incident at UC Berkeley.

In a now-viral video, Mr. Williams was manning a table at Sproul Plaza when a man started cursing at him and calling him a racist. The man then struck Mr. Williams several times while students watched.

Prosecutors said Mr. Greenberg is the attacker in the video. Neither of the men is affiliated with UC Berkeley.

Mr. Greenberg has been ordered not to contact Mr. Williams and is not allowed within 100 yards of the UC Berkeley campus.

“We are pleased that the good investigative work of our police department has led to the filing of these charges,” Dan Mogoluf, assistant vice chancellor at UC-Berkeley, told Fox News. “The university believes that those who violate the free-speech rights of others must be held accountable and face the appropriate consequences.”

Mr. Greenberg’s criminal defense attorney, Alanna Coopersmith, said Wednesday that her client, a student at a nearby college, was studying at the UC Berkeley library on the day of the attack.

“He has a clean record,” she said, Fox News reported. “I understand many people observing this case are interested in constitutional freedom and I would remind them that one important constitutional freedom is the presumption of innocence, due process of law and due process in a courtroom, not on social media or the Internet.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.