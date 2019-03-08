Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson will resign this spring and become president of the University of Texas at El Paso, Reuters reported Friday.

Ms. Wilson, who had been considered a top candidate to become the next secretary of defense, will leave her post on March 31.

A Pentagon spokesperson could not immediately confirm the news but suggested the report is accurate.

“I think it’s true,” Defense Department spokesman Charles E. Summers told reporters minutes after the news broke.

Ms. Wilson’s resignation comes at a pivotal moment for the Air Force, which has played a key role in U.S. military operations in Syria, Somalia, and elsewhere across the Middle East and Africa. She’s also stepping down just as the Air Force undertakes one of its most significant reorganization efforts in decades with the creation of the Space Force, a policy priority of President Trump.

The Space Force will operate within the Air Force structure, much as the Marine Corps operates as part of the Navy.

Following the resignation of former Defense Secretary James Mattis late last year, Ms. Wilson’s name emerged as a top contender to replace him as Pentagon chief. It’s unclear whether she was ever seriously considered for the job, but Reuters reported Friday that Ms. Wilson was not pressured to resign by the White House and was not asked to leave by any of her superiors at the Pentagon.

A former member of Congress who served over a decade in the House, Ms. Wilson also was a New Mexico cabinet secretary, served on the White House’s National Security Council from 1989 to 1991 and most recently led the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology before taking over as Air Force secretary.

She was an Air Force officer from 1982 to 1989.

While the University of Texas at El Paso hasn’t yet confirmed that Ms. Wilson will be its next president, local media in Texas have reported that she’s the only candidate under consideration.

