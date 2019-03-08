President Trump will visit Alabama on Friday to tour the destruction left by 12 tornadoes that ended with 23 people dead, dozens injured and neighborhoods leveled.

The president will tour Lee County, which took the majority of the damage, five days after those that lost people and homes to the peak 170 mph winds try to return their lives to normal.

“It’s a tragic situation, but a lot of work is getting done,” Mr. Trump had said earlier in the week.

People are still digging through the rubble as more severe weather is predicted for this weekend.

CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said Thursday, “areas hit hard last weekend from the storms and tornadoes will again be at risk,” adding that, “Damaging winds and even a few tornadoes are possible.”

Mr. Trump said he is providing “A plus treatment” for Alabama by approving an emergency disaster declaration.

“FEMA has been told directly by me to give the A Plus treatment to the Great State of Alabama and the wonderful people who have been so devastated by the Tornadoes,” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump’s tweet has raised questions about a priority system when it comes to disaster relief, as Puerto Rico received slow aid when recovering from Hurricane Maria and when he told California he would cut their disaster relief fund to fight wildfires if the state “did not get their act together.”

“The rhetoric does matter,” Rafael Lemaitre, a Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesman during the Obama administration, told USA Today. “Hurricanes don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. Tornadoes don’t care if you live in a red or a blue state.”

Lee County voted for Mr. Trump by a 23 percent margin in 2016.

