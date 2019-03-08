Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced an ambitious plan Friday to break up Amazon, Facebook and Google because “big tech companies have too much power” and face a backlash for their handling of the 2016 presidential election.

The aggressive proposal by the Massachusetts Democrat and 2020 presidential candidate would impose new rules costing at least $25 billion that would require the tech companies to relinquish parts of their companies. The companies would have to give up parts of their control on online shopping, such as Amazon and Whole Foods and Instagram and WhatsApp for Facebook.

“Today’s big tech companies have too much power — too much power over our economy, our society and our democracy,” Ms. Warren wrote in a blog post, “They’ve bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else.”

Ms. Warren said tech companies have prevented competition, “hurt small businesses and stifled innovation,” announcing that her administration “will make big, structural changes to the tech sector to promote more competition — including breaking up Amazon, Facebook and Google.”

While none of the tech giants have commented on the plan, it surely would upset the business models of all the companies and opponents against government regulation.

New York state Sen. Julia Salazar, who objected to Amazon’s now-abandoned second headquarters in Queens, praised the proposal.

“I’m glad to see the dangers of monopolistic market power being taken seriously by a leading presidential candidate,” Ms. Salazar said in a statement to CNN. “Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other pro-Amazon politicians need to see the danger of sublimating all facets of our daily lives into a single all-encompassing company, which is clearly Amazon’s business model.”

President Trump said in August that he believed tech companies are in an “antitrust situation,” but he was more concerned about organizations capturing information from their users.

The Federal Trade Commission said in February it would consider antitrust action against the tech giants.

Representatives for Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet, Google’s owner, have all pledged that they are attempting to find new ways to protect their social networks from sowing discord in America after they were accused of doing little to prevent Russian efforts to manipulate the 2016 election.

