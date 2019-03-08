The House Intelligence Committee on Friday pushed back a scheduled public hearing with Trump business associate Felix Sater originally set for next week.

A committee spokesperson said the delay was due to scheduling issues and the hearing will now take place on March 27.

Last week, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, California Democrat, announced the rare public hearing immediately after last week’s appearance by President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen.

Mr. Sater, a real estate executive and a former Trump business associate, worked with Cohen to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. The project was abandoned sometime in 2016.

The House Intelligence Committee is investigating the Moscow deal as part of its probe into Mr. Trump’s ties to Russia.

Cohen had lied about the project when he testified before Congress in 2017. He told lawmakers the deal was scuttled in January 2016, but planning continued well into that year’s presidential election.

Cohen has said his statement on the tower was changed after Mr. Trump’s attorneys reviewed it. Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Mr. Trump, has strongly denied the allegation that Cohen’s false statement was changed or edited.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.