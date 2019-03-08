WOBURN, Mass. (AP) - A former clerk for a Massachusetts public school system has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to money missing from a student activities fund.

The Lowell Sun reports that 48-year-old Karen Brekalis entered her plea Thursday to charges of larceny over $250, forgery of a check and uttering a false check.

Brekalis had been working as an account business clerk for Lowell Public Schools when officials began to investigate $50,000 reported missing from the activities fund.

Administrators say Brekalis was placed on paid administrative leave and is no longer employed by the district.

Her attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Brekalis‘ arrest comes after new administrators found multiple financial issues in the district, including a more than $2 million budget shortfall.

