BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A bail reduction hearing has been set for the man accused of killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims.

The Advocate reports a judge on Thursday scheduled a bail reduction hearing on March 21 for 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson.

Simpson requested the reduction last week, saying he was “totally remorseful” for Sims’ “unfortunate” death. His bail is currently $350,000.

Simpson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Sims, who was shot in the head during a fight outside of a fraternity party near Southern University.

Authorities have said DNA collected from a pair of glasses found at the scene matched a sample of Simpson’s DNA. An arrest report says witnesses told authorities the glasses were knocked off the shooter’s face during the fight.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

