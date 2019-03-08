KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute carfentanil after a teenager who ingested half of one pill nearly died of an overdose.
The Kansas City Star reports that 21-year-old Gage Lankas pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced Friday.
Carfentanil is a synthetic drug. A dose is about 5,000 times more powerful than the same amount of heroin.
The investigation began in 2017 after a 17-year-old from Grain Valley was rushed to a hospital with an overdose. The teen survived and told police he acquired pills from Lankas. He said he snorted just half of one bill that he mistook for oxycodone.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.