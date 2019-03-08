CHICAGO (AP) - Murder charges have been filed more than 25 years after a deadly shooting on Chicago’s South Side.

Edgar Ortega was arrested Monday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and charged with first-degree murder in the 1993 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Richard Montclair. Ortega appeared in a Chicago court Thursday, where a judge ordered him held without bail, citing Ortega fleeing to Mexico 25 years ago.

Ortega’s defense attorney, John Berg, said Ortega called him last month to discuss turning himself in. Berg said they would argue the shooting was self-defense.

Prosecutors say the men were arguing when Montclair chased Ortega, who turned around and shot Montclair several times. Both men were 18 at the time.

Montclair’s mother, Diane Santiago, said her family has “waited a long time for this, and now, finally, justice.”

