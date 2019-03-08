FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man convicted of a 1987 drug-related slaying has died in prison.
The Iowa Corrections Department says 71-year-old Charles Robinson died of an illness Wednesday at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
The Des Moines Register reports that Robinson was a drug dealer who fatally shot 50-year-old Joseph Coon in January 1987 and wounded another man. Prosecutors said Coon owed Robinson $260 for drugs and the two had argued over the money.
He’d also served prison time for robbery, forgery and shoplifting convictions.
___
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.