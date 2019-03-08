FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Fargo police are investigating a bank robbery by a man who was wearing a graduation robe.
Police say the male suspect walked into Alerus Financial about 8 a.m. Friday and produced a note that said “give me money or I’ll shoot.” Authorities say the man did not show a weapon. He was wearing a maroon or red graduation gown and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
KFGO reports police are combing the neighborhood, parking lots and trash bins.
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.