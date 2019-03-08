By - Associated Press - Friday, March 8, 2019

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Fargo police are investigating a bank robbery by a man who was wearing a graduation robe.

Police say the male suspect walked into Alerus Financial about 8 a.m. Friday and produced a note that said “give me money or I’ll shoot.” Authorities say the man did not show a weapon. He was wearing a maroon or red graduation gown and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

KFGO reports police are combing the neighborhood, parking lots and trash bins.

Information from: KFGO-AM

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

