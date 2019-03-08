A former U.S. Border Patrol Agent was sentenced Friday to more than nine years in prison for accepting bribes from Mexican drug cartels.

Robert Hall, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of bribery in September, but prosecutors kept his case under seal until Friday.

The case remained concealed even after an associate of Hall, Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty in February.

Hernandez copped to conspiracy to bribe a public official, who is believed to be Hall. He also admitted accepting $5,000 in bribes to help smugglers bring marijuana across the border.

Hall admitted to accepting more than $50,000 in bribes from an unnamed Mexican drug cartel from 2004 to 2014.

Prosecutors say Hall provided smugglers of marijuana and other drugs a treasure trove of information necessary to sneak their product across the border.

He provided the cartel with border patrol sensor locations, locations of unpatrolled roads along the border, the number of agents working in a certain area and keys to unlock border patrol gates.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.