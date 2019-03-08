POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania state police say officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly waved a gun at them.
The shooting in Pottsville occurred around 1 a.m. Friday. Authorities say the officers were responding to reports of shots fired when they encountered the man.
The wounded man was flown to a hospital, but his name and further details on his injuries have not been disclosed. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.