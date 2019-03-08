An early episode of “The Simpsons” featuring an uncredited appearance by Michael Jackson will no longer be aired in light of an explosive new documentary in which two men said they were sexually abused by the late singer when they were boys.

James L. Brooks, a co-producer of “The Simpsons” since the cartoon’s inception, said a 1991 episode including a character voiced by Jackson will be removed from circulation, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

“It feels clearly the only choice to make,” Mr. Brooks told the newspaper. “I’m against book burning of any kind. But this is our book, and we’re allowed to take out a chapter.”

First aired during the third season of the long-running animated series, the episode, “Stark Raving Dad,” involves Homer Simpson being institutionalized and meeting a mental patient voiced by Jackson named Leon Kompowsky – a large, bald, white man who claims to be the King of Pop. The character was officially credited as being voiced by “John Jay Smith,” but Matt Groening, the creator of “The Simpsons,” subsequently confirmed Jackson’s involvement.

Mr. Brooks, 78, said the episode is being pulled on account of allegations included in “Leaving Neverland,” a two-part documentary that aired on HBO over the weekend. Two men profiled in the movie said they were sexually abused by Jackson while they were children, rekindling allegations that dogged the late singer throughout the 1990s.

“The documentary gave evidence of monstrous behavior,” Mr. Brooks told The Wall Street Journal, adding that he believed it was important to pull the episode to “show compassion for Mr. Jackson’s alleged victims.”

Jackson’s estate has denied the men’s allegations and is suing HBO for $100 million.

The decision to yank “Stark Raving Dad” from circulation was made by Mr. Brooks along with Mr. Groening, 65, and Al Jean, a longtime writer and showrunner for the series, The Wall Street Journal reported. Neither immediately publicly discussed the report, though Mr. Jean, 58, shared an article on social media about the decision without comment.

“This was a treasured episode,” Mr. Brooks told the newspaper. “There are a lot of great memories we wrapped up in that one, and this certainly doesn’t allow them to remain.”

Discussing the episode last year, Mr. Groening said that Jackson voiced the mental patient character except for during a song heard near the end of the episode.

Jackson “didn’t want credit for, or there was some kind of deal with his record company or whatever,” said Mr. Groening. “So when it came time to sing the songs, he had a sound-alike singer and he stood there and watched the guy, who was so nervous, who had to sound like Michael Jackson, and then he giggled.”

Jackson died in 2009.

“The City of New York vs Homer Simpson,” a 1997 episode of “The Simpsons” centered around the World Trade Center, was previously pulled from syndication following the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.