President Trump on Friday took another shot at Jeff Sessions nearly five months after the former attorney general resigned.

“Sessions didn’t have a clue!” Mr. Trump tweeted in response to an article claiming former FBI Deputy Director was investigating Mr. Sessions.

It’s the latest barb Mr. Trump has hurled at the nation’s former top cop. Mr. Sessions’ tenure at the Justice Department was marked with a litany of insults aimed at him by the president.

Mr. Trump also took a shot at Mr. Sessions at the Conservative Political Action Conference last week, joking about his recusal from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

“I’m gonna recuse myself,” Mr. Trump said imitating Mr. Sessions’ southern accent while the crowd booed.

Mr. Sessions was forced to resign in November amid Mr. Trump’s complaints about his recusal.

