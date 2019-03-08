PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has been charged with assaulting another prisoner inside a jail where he is serving time for attacking a guard.
The Kitsap Sun reported Thursday that 29-year-old Demario Maurice Jones is accused of breaking a fellow inmate’s jaw.
Court documents say jail staff found the injured inmate on Sunday and surveillance footage implicated Jones in the attack.
Jones pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for head-butting a corrections officer in December.
He also pleaded guilty to the third-degree theft of a cellphone in December at a Walmart store.
He was sentenced in February to serve eight months on the two charges.
Jones was released from state prison in September 2017 after serving part of a five-year sentence for promoting the commercial sexual abuse of a minor in 2014.
___
Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.