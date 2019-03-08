SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for the death of her boyfriend, whose body was found wrapped in a tarp outside their home.

The Spokesman-Review reports 63-year-old Gloria Redmann was sentenced Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Redmann was previously charged with murder in the November 2016 death of 54-year-old Michael Ahlstrom. She pleaded to the lesser charge after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

Authorities were alerted to Ahlstrom’s death after several people reported seeing hair and men’s shoes underneath a tarp in Redmann’s driveway in Deer Park.

An autopsy determined he died from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was dead for several days before his body was found.

