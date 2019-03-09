YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Yakima police say they’re investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who appeared to have suffered head trauma.

Investigators found the man dead in a bedroom after being dispatched to a home at about 5:15 p.m. Friday. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police declined to release his identity pending the notification of his family.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.